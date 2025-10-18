Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 202.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.42% to Rs 80.94 croreNet profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery rose 202.86% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.42% to Rs 80.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales80.9456.83 42 OPM %6.423.75 -PBDT4.561.97 131 PBT4.271.69 153 NP3.181.05 203
