Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 202.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 42.42% to Rs 80.94 crore

Net profit of Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery rose 202.86% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.42% to Rs 80.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales80.9456.83 42 OPM %6.423.75 -PBDT4.561.97 131 PBT4.271.69 153 NP3.181.05 203

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

