Jayatma Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 98.71% to Rs 0.31 croreNet profit of Jayatma Industries remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 98.71% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 48.31% to Rs 27.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
