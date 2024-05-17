Wanbury consolidated net profit rises 3197.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.84% to Rs 139.41 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 55.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.21% to Rs 575.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 499.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Wanbury rose 3197.06% to Rs 33.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.84% to Rs 139.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.