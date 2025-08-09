Jaykay Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 343.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 223.51% to Rs 55.45 croreNet profit of Jaykay Enterprises rose 343.42% to Rs 20.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 223.51% to Rs 55.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales55.4517.14 224 OPM %12.437.76 -PBDT27.576.05 356 PBT23.655.03 370 NP20.224.56 343
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content