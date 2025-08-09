Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 13.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.14% to Rs 214.19 croreNet profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 13.77% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 214.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 216.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales214.19216.67 -1 OPM %9.4411.22 -PBDT20.6723.01 -10 PBT14.4916.80 -14 NP10.7712.49 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content