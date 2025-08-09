Kross standalone net profit rises 39.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.80% to Rs 139.36 croreNet profit of Kross rose 39.69% to Rs 10.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.80% to Rs 139.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 146.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales139.36146.39 -5 OPM %11.6011.33 -PBDT15.9212.67 26 PBT13.8711.07 25 NP10.707.66 40
