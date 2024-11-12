Jayshree Chemicals standalone net profit declines 48.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.19% to Rs 4.17 croreNet profit of Jayshree Chemicals declined 48.15% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.19% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.173.62 15 OPM %1.683.04 -PBDT0.280.43 -35 PBT0.220.36 -39 NP0.140.27 -48
