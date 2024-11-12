SAL Automotive standalone net profit rises 5.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.62% to Rs 94.41 croreNet profit of SAL Automotive rose 5.37% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.62% to Rs 94.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 80.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales94.4180.27 18 OPM %3.704.12 -PBDT3.133.08 2 PBT2.052.02 1 NP1.571.49 5
