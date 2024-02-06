Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 0.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 35.66 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals declined 0.55% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 35.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 34.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.35.6634.5720.1620.168.478.337.847.755.405.43