Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 0.55% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 35.66 croreNet profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals declined 0.55% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 35.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 34.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales35.6634.57 3 OPM %20.1620.16 -PBDT8.478.33 2 PBT7.847.75 1 NP5.405.43 -1
