Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 38.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.51% to Rs 32.54 croreNet profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals rose 38.18% to Rs 7.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 32.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales32.5429.18 12 OPM %28.5523.85 -PBDT10.597.93 34 PBT10.077.43 36 NP7.425.37 38
