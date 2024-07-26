Business Standard
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 38.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Sales rise 11.51% to Rs 32.54 crore
Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals rose 38.18% to Rs 7.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.51% to Rs 32.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales32.5429.18 12 OPM %28.5523.85 -PBDT10.597.93 34 PBT10.077.43 36 NP7.425.37 38
First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

