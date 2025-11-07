Friday, November 07, 2025 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vega Jewellers standalone net profit rises 17300.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Vega Jewellers standalone net profit rises 17300.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 166.91 crore

Net profit of Vega Jewellers rose 17300.00% to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 166.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales166.910 0 OPM %5.840 -PBDT7.820.04 19450 PBT7.130.04 17725 NP5.220.03 17300

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 368.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 368.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 71.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 71.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 17.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility consolidated net profit rises 17.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit declines 97.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Kabra Extrusion Technik consolidated net profit declines 97.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 38.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Cummins India consolidated net profit rises 38.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon