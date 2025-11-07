Friday, November 07, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 368.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 368.60 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 5.03% to Rs 2486.50 crore

Net Loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 368.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 2486.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2367.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2486.502367.50 5 OPM %-7.339.61 -PBDT-328.3028.70 PL PBT-401.30-41.20 -874 NP-368.60-22.30 -1553

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

