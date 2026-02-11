Robust Hotels standalone net profit rises 179.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.75% to Rs 38.75 crore

Net profit of Robust Hotels rose 179.84% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.75% to Rs 38.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.38.7532.9134.9726.6213.528.169.083.727.082.53

