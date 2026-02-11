Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Robust Hotels standalone net profit rises 179.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Robust Hotels standalone net profit rises 179.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales rise 17.75% to Rs 38.75 crore

Net profit of Robust Hotels rose 179.84% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.75% to Rs 38.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales38.7532.91 18 OPM %34.9726.62 -PBDT13.528.16 66 PBT9.083.72 144 NP7.082.53 180

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 18.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 18.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Laxmi India Finance standalone net profit rises 63.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Laxmi India Finance standalone net profit rises 63.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Anupam Finserv standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Anupam Finserv standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 29.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Gandhi Special Tubes standalone net profit rises 29.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit declines 5.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit declines 5.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Apple CarPaly AI UpdateIndia US Trade DealTitan Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance