JFL Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 93.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.94% to Rs 11.73 croreNet profit of JFL Life Sciences declined 93.28% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 45.94% to Rs 11.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.06% to Rs 4.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 76.24% to Rs 82.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.7321.70 -46 82.0446.55 76 OPM %11.687.14 -10.009.86 - PBDT1.041.48 -30 7.134.24 68 PBT0.681.37 -50 6.143.80 62 NP0.081.19 -93 4.163.30 26
