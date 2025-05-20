Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit declines 9.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit declines 9.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 4.78% to Rs 168.32 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Acrylon declined 9.91% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.78% to Rs 168.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 168.23% to Rs 35.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.03% to Rs 621.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 575.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales168.32176.77 -5 621.43575.23 8 OPM %8.319.24 -7.222.80 - PBDT16.8318.56 -9 53.7124.27 121 PBT15.2517.03 -10 47.7218.40 159 NP11.2712.51 -10 35.3813.19 168

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Futuristic Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Futuristic Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Eris Lifesciences, Power Grid Corp, Bharat Electronics, Acme Solar Holdings, Ashok Leyland

Stock Alert: Eris Lifesciences, Power Grid Corp, Bharat Electronics, Acme Solar Holdings, Ashok Leyland

A cloudy start for GIFT Nifty, but Asian breezes may lift the spirits

A cloudy start for GIFT Nifty, but Asian breezes may lift the spirits

Mastek appoints Raghavendra Jha as CFO

Mastek appoints Raghavendra Jha as CFO

Lumax Auto Technologies to acquire balance 25% stake in IAC International Automotive India

Lumax Auto Technologies to acquire balance 25% stake in IAC International Automotive India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon