Jindal Capital standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 52.45% to Rs 0.68 croreNet profit of Jindal Capital declined 35.29% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 52.45% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.681.43 -52 OPM %69.1237.76 -PBDT0.330.51 -35 PBT0.330.51 -35 NP0.330.51 -35
