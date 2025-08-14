Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 12.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 8.35 croreNet profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company rose 12.17% to Rs 62.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.358.16 2 OPM %99.0499.02 -PBDT63.9356.71 13 PBT63.9356.71 13 NP62.7655.95 12
