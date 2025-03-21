Friday, March 21, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless announces resignation of Anurag Mantri as ED & Group CFO

Jindal Stainless announces resignation of Anurag Mantri as ED & Group CFO

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Jindal Stainless announced that Anurag Mantri, Executive Director & Group CFO (designated as Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel) of the Company has tendered his resignation from the services of the Company to pursue new professional opportunities. Accordingly, he will cease to be the Executive Director & Group CFO of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours of 04 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth strong

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for Rs 554 cr NHAI road project in Andhra Pradesh

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA for Rs 554 cr NHAI road project in Andhra Pradesh

Va Tech Wabag to partner in proposed dedicated platform for capital projects in Municipal sector

Va Tech Wabag to partner in proposed dedicated platform for capital projects in Municipal sector

AXISCADES' subsidiary Mistral launches DCP1000 Module

AXISCADES' subsidiary Mistral launches DCP1000 Module

Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 17 cr from Ministry of Defence

Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 17 cr from Ministry of Defence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon