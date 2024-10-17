Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit declines 21.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.21% to Rs 9776.83 croreNet profit of Jindal Stainless declined 21.05% to Rs 611.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 774.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.21% to Rs 9776.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9797.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales9776.839797.04 0 OPM %12.1412.56 -PBDT1075.171114.27 -4 PBT834.27892.33 -7 NP611.31774.33 -21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content