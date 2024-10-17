Business Standard
Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 54.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 54.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 51.77% to Rs 218.46 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services rose 54.10% to Rs 56.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 36.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.77% to Rs 218.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 143.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales218.46143.94 52 OPM %43.0739.43 -PBDT83.0355.52 50 PBT75.5248.32 56 NP56.0336.36 54

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

