Jindal Stainless Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 760, down 1.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.41% in last one year as compared to a 11.35% rally in NIFTY and a 41.58% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 760, down 1.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25705.2. The Sensex is at 83596.42, up 0.02%.Jindal Stainless Ltd has lost around 4.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11094.8, up 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.12 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 23.54 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

