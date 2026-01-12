Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.42, down 2.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.41% in last one year as compared to a 11.35% rally in NIFTY and a 5.09% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.42, down 2.55% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25705.2. The Sensex is at 83596.42, up 0.02%.Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has eased around 9.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34409.3, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 271.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 295.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.61 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

