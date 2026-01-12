Nazara Technologies Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 270.1, down 1.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.41% in last one year as compared to a 11.35% rally in NIFTY and a 15.9% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 270.1, down 1.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25705.2. The Sensex is at 83596.42, up 0.02%.Nazara Technologies Ltd has gained around 18.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1425.3, down 1.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 379.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

