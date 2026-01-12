Gujarat Gas Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 414.65, down 2.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.41% in last one year as compared to a 11.35% rally in NIFTY and a 5.09% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 414.65, down 2.4% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25705.2. The Sensex is at 83596.42, up 0.02%.Gujarat Gas Ltd has added around 5.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34409.3, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.15 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News