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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 1.86%, rises for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 1.86%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 722.8, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.6% in last one year as compared to a 3.82% gain in NIFTY and a 35.58% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 722.8, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24188.05. The Sensex is at 77527.52, up 1.02%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has added around 6.4% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12503.3, up 1.74% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.45 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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