Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 21.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 21.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Sales rise 5.53% to Rs 605.53 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide declined 21.83% to Rs 22.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.53% to Rs 605.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 573.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.29% to Rs 75.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.13% to Rs 2288.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1814.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales605.53573.79 6 2288.071814.09 26 OPM %8.099.68 -8.5110.10 - PBDT37.3047.35 -21 137.99136.01 1 PBT30.5038.93 -22 103.64102.50 1 NP22.0228.17 -22 75.8775.65 0

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

