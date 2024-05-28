Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 6.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 573.79 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 34.63% to Rs 75.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.36% to Rs 1814.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2070.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide rose 6.18% to Rs 28.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 573.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 549.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.573.79549.461814.092070.019.6810.4610.1011.5147.3544.74136.01187.9838.9335.59102.50154.0528.1726.5375.65115.72