Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit rises 6.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 573.79 croreNet profit of Jindal Worldwide rose 6.18% to Rs 28.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 573.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 549.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 34.63% to Rs 75.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.36% to Rs 1814.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2070.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
