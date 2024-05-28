MSTC consolidated net profit declines 37.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.29% to Rs 199.07 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 15.54% to Rs 204.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 241.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 750.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 720.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of MSTC declined 37.04% to Rs 48.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.29% to Rs 199.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 196.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.