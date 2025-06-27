Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazagon Dock to acquire Colombo Dockyard for Rs 452 crrore

Mazagon Dock to acquire Colombo Dockyard for Rs 452 crrore

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders said that its board has approved the acquisition of a controlling and substantial stake of Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC) by way of an investment not exceeding $52.96 million, i.e., approximately Rs 452 crore.

The securities of CDPLC would be acquired via a combination of primary subscription and secondary acquisitions from the shareholders of CDPLC (including Onomichi Dockyard Co. Ltd. (Onomichi), a majority shareholder of CDPLC).

For this purpose, Mazagon Dock, CDPLC and Onomichi have executed definitive documents setting out the terms and conditions of the proposed acquisition.

Listed on Columbo Stock Exchange, Colombo Dockyard PLC is engaged in the business of ship building and ship repair. Turnover of CDPLC for the year ended 31 December 2024 on a consolidated basis is LKR 25,447 million.

 

The proposed acquisition will enable Mazagon Dock to strengthen its position in the ship repair and ship building industry, by unlocking operational synergies, enhancing research development capabilities, and expanding market reach. It supports the companys long-term growth vision in the ship building and ship repair industry.

Also Read

Left to Right - Yash Dayal, Chief Technology Officer, Wakefit.co, Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-Founder, Wakefit.co, Ankit Garg, Founder, Wakefit.co.

Wakefit to raise Rs 468 crore via IPO; plans to expand Coco stores

scientist, scientific lab

Genomic testing sees sharp uptake in India, now growing beyond metros

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf

India's forex reserves dip by $1.01 bn to $697.93 bn in week to June 20

corporate governance, artificial intelligence, leadership, financial fraud

ESIC approves one-time amnesty scheme to cut litigation, boost ESI

PremiumTorrent Pharma

Torrent Pharma in advanced talks to acquire JB Chemicals from KKR

"Pursuant to the completion of the proposed acquisition, CDPLC will become a subsidiary of the company, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders said in a statement.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 50.93% to Rs 325.29 crore, while revenue from operations rose 2.28% to Rs 3,174.41 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The scrip had gained 1.54% to end at Rs 3169.50 on the BSE today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ahluwalia Contracts rallies after bagging orders worth Rs 1,104 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts rallies after bagging orders worth Rs 1,104 cr

Confidence Petroleum bags contract worth Rs 42-cr from PSUs

Confidence Petroleum bags contract worth Rs 42-cr from PSUs

Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Nashik under Lemon Tree Suites brand

Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Nashik under Lemon Tree Suites brand

TD Power Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

TD Power Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Capital India Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Capital India Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon