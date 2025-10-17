Nureca reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.63 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.00% to Rs 37.74 croreNet profit of Nureca reported to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.00% to Rs 37.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales37.7431.19 21 OPM %8.66-7.57 -PBDT5.130.55 833 PBT4.60-0.08 LP NP3.63-0.48 LP
