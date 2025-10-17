Friday, October 17, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kapil Raj Finance standalone net profit rises 357.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Kapil Raj Finance rose 357.14% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.300 0 OPM %73.330 -PBDT0.320.07 357 PBT0.320.07 357 NP0.320.07 357

