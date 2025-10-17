Friday, October 17, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
National Standard (India) standalone net profit declines 11.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 353.95% to Rs 17.25 crore

Net profit of National Standard (India) declined 11.25% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 353.95% to Rs 17.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.253.80 354 OPM %-2.0953.42 -PBDT5.836.40 -9 PBT5.836.40 -9 NP4.264.80 -11

