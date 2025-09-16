Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jio Financial Services Ltd spurts 0.59%, gains for five straight sessions

Jio Financial Services Ltd spurts 0.59%, gains for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 317.2, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.8% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% fall in NIFTY and a 10.43% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

Jio Financial Services Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 317.2, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25198.35. The Sensex is at 82238.08, up 0.55%. Jio Financial Services Ltd has dropped around 3.69% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26393.05, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 104.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 318.1, up 0.41% on the day. Jio Financial Services Ltd is down 9.8% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% fall in NIFTY and a 10.43% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 366.69 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

