NHPC Ltd spurts 2.06%, up for five straight sessions

NHPC Ltd spurts 2.06%, up for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

NHPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 88.39, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.45% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% fall in NIFTY and a 16.98% fall in the Nifty Energy.

NHPC Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 88.39, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25198.35. The Sensex is at 82238.08, up 0.55%. NHPC Ltd has added around 6.78% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NHPC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35129, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 193.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 118.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 88.8, up 2.36% on the day. NHPC Ltd is down 7.45% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% fall in NIFTY and a 16.98% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 27.76 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

