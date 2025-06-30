Monday, June 30, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors Ltd soars 0.33%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd soars 0.33%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 689.15, up 0.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.23% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.62% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Tata Motors Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 689.15, up 0.33% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25542.5. The Sensex is at 83744.14, down 0.37%. Tata Motors Ltd has dropped around 3.15% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24007.95, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 126.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 693.8, up 0.41% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is down 31.23% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.62% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 44.45 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Bank of Baroda gains for fifth session

Nifty below 25,600 level; FMCG shares decline

Marksans Pharma rises after subsidiary gets EIR for New York-based facility from US FDA

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Time-Cap Laboratories successfully concludes USFDA inspection

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

