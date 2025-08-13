JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.13 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.32% to Rs 550.16 croreNet loss of JITF Infra Logistics reported to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 9.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.32% to Rs 550.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 464.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales550.16464.98 18 OPM %23.6221.90 -PBDT38.4928.87 33 PBT14.2911.17 28 NP-11.139.64 PL
