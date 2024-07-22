JK Cement gains as Q1 PAT climbs 66% YoY to Rs 185 cr

JK Cement rallied 3.91% to Rs 4,438.45 after the cement maker's consolidated net profit surged 65.57% to Rs 185.31 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 111.92 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations rose 1.63% to Rs 2,807.57 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 2,762.63 crore reported in the same period a year ago.
Profit before tax was at Rs 273.17 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 54.41% on year on year basis.
EBITDA in the June quarter stood at Rs 486 crore, up 19.12% from Rs 408 crore posted in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin improved to 17.9% as compared to 15.2% registered in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Meanwhile, the companys board, based recommendation of nomination and remuneration committee, has approved change in designation of Madhavkrishna Singhania from deputy managing director and chief executive officer (DMD & CEO) to joint managing director and chief executive officer (JMD & CEO) of the company without any change in the existing, profile, terms & conditions including remuneration as approved by shareholders for the remaining period of his tenure that is upto 16 June 2025.
JK Cements is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of Cement and Cement related products.
