JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 10.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement declined 10.41% to Rs 70.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.62% to Rs 1563.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1730.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1563.881730.2514.2211.34189.63174.26117.95118.5470.3078.47