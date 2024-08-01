Machhar Industries standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.95% to Rs 4.69 croreNet profit of Machhar Industries rose 180.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.95% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.693.91 20 OPM %6.824.60 -PBDT0.300.18 67 PBT0.170.07 143 NP0.140.05 180
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content