Machhar Industries standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.95% to Rs 4.69 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Machhar Industries rose 180.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.95% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.693.916.824.600.300.180.170.070.140.05