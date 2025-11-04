Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 41.83% in the September 2025 quarter

JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 41.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 3.90% to Rs 1748.53 crore

Net profit of JK Paper declined 41.83% to Rs 74.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 128.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.90% to Rs 1748.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1682.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1748.531682.93 4 OPM %12.8115.66 -PBDT192.41227.52 -15 PBT101.20145.25 -30 NP74.75128.51 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

