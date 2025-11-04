Power Grid Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 5.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.76% to Rs 11475.95 croreNet profit of Power Grid Corporation of India declined 5.98% to Rs 3566.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3793.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.76% to Rs 11475.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11277.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11475.9511277.76 2 OPM %78.9085.09 -PBDT7618.567969.56 -4 PBT4395.444677.50 -6 NP3566.083793.02 -6
