Websol Energy System standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Websol Energy System standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 17.19% to Rs 168.22 crore

Net profit of Websol Energy System rose 10.34% to Rs 46.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.19% to Rs 168.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 143.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales168.22143.55 17 OPM %42.9743.65 -PBDT70.8457.17 24 PBT59.8548.61 23 NP46.3241.98 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

