Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 22.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.18% to Rs 1280.32 croreNet profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 22.83% to Rs 305.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 248.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.18% to Rs 1280.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1350.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1280.321350.26 -5 OPM %24.5520.54 -PBDT412.58376.58 10 PBT383.32349.30 10 NP305.03248.33 23
