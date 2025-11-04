Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 8.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 53.79% to Rs 1.77 croreNet profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company declined 8.29% to Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 53.79% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.773.83 -54 OPM %88.7094.26 -PBDT16.7418.29 -8 PBT16.7418.29 -8 NP16.7118.22 -8
