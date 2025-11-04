Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 8.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 8.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 53.79% to Rs 1.77 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company declined 8.29% to Rs 16.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 53.79% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.773.83 -54 OPM %88.7094.26 -PBDT16.7418.29 -8 PBT16.7418.29 -8 NP16.7118.22 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 22.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 22.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Websol Energy System standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Websol Energy System standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the September 2025 quarter

Jupiter Industries & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Jupiter Industries & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 29.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 29.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 81.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit rises 81.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon