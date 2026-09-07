JLR updates on its strategic transformation programme

Aims to save ?1.7 billion over next two years to reduce its break-evens towards 300,000 units

JLR, a wholly- owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, today provides an update on its strategic transformation programme, which is designed to simplify the organisation, improve operational performance and support long-term sustainable growth.

As per JLR's Growth Reimagined strategy announced at its Investor Day on 19 June 2026, JLR is targeting approximately 1.7 billion of savings over the next two years to reduce its break-evens towards 300,000 units.

The savings are designed to enhance JLR's ability to deliver sustainable profitable growth, against the backdrop of an increasingly competitive and rapidly changing markets and continuing geo-political uncertainty.

The programme will reduce organisational complexity, and underpin the commitment to invest between 15-18 billion in electrification, digital technologies, advanced manufacturing and enhanced customer experiences over the next 5 years.

As a result, JLR will reduce its global workforce by around 4,000 roles over the next two years. The reduction, which is not expected to impact direct manufacturing jobs, will be achieved through voluntary means wherever possible. JLR is today beginning consultation on the first round of reductions and will provide support to all colleagues affected by the changes and engage with Trade Unions and employee representatives throughout the transition.