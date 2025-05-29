JMG Corporation standalone net profit rises 757.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 311.76% to Rs 0.70 croreNet profit of JMG Corporation rose 757.14% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 311.76% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.94% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.16% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.700.17 312 0.900.62 45 OPM %60.0017.65 --6.671.61 - PBDT0.600.07 757 0.080.17 -53 PBT0.600.07 757 0.080.17 -53 NP0.600.07 757 0.080.17 -53
