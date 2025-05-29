Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kunststoffe Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kunststoffe Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Sales decline 8.71% to Rs 3.04 crore

Net loss of Kunststoffe Industries reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.71% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.44% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.50% to Rs 12.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.043.33 -9 12.1013.37 -10 OPM %11.1814.71 -11.7410.25 - PBDT0.500.62 -19 2.031.88 8 PBT0.470.59 -20 1.891.75 8 NP-0.270.23 PL 0.781.09 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nitin Castings standalone net profit rises 6.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Nitin Castings standalone net profit rises 6.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Goodricke Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 36.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Goodricke Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 36.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Nifty June futures trade at discount

RBI to explore commencing CBDC pilots on cross-border payments

RBI to explore commencing CBDC pilots on cross-border payments

Various measures were undertaken to promote use of INR and trading countries currency for cross-border transactions: RBI Annual Report

Various measures were undertaken to promote use of INR and trading countries currency for cross-border transactions: RBI Annual Report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon