Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit declines 78.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.34% to Rs 7.76 croreNet profit of Vasundhara Rasayans declined 78.87% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.34% to Rs 7.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.47% to Rs 4.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.18% to Rs 33.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.7611.14 -30 33.9937.02 -8 OPM %0.1320.38 -11.9217.26 - PBDT0.762.94 -74 6.138.16 -25 PBT0.662.86 -77 5.777.90 -27 NP0.452.13 -79 4.255.86 -27
