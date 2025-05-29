Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phaarmasia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Phaarmasia reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Sales decline 45.65% to Rs 5.43 crore

Net loss of Phaarmasia reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 45.65% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.33% to Rs 24.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.439.99 -46 24.3730.59 -20 OPM %-11.423.30 --8.25-2.71 - PBDT-0.440.52 PL -1.28-0.21 -510 PBT-0.520.43 PL -1.60-0.55 -191 NP-0.530.47 PL -1.59-0.52 -206

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kunststoffe Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kunststoffe Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nitin Castings standalone net profit rises 6.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Nitin Castings standalone net profit rises 6.06% in the March 2025 quarter

Goodricke Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 36.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Goodricke Group reports standalone net loss of Rs 36.57 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nifty June futures trade at discount

Nifty June futures trade at discount

RBI to explore commencing CBDC pilots on cross-border payments

RBI to explore commencing CBDC pilots on cross-border payments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon