Amerise Biosciences reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Amerise Biosciences reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.
